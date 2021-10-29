Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $178.21

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $178.21 and traded as high as $194.01. Investors Title shares last traded at $191.01, with a volume of 1,161 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.21. The company has a market cap of $361.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $84.96 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Investors Title by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,402,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Investors Title by 60.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Investors Title by 103.9% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Investors Title by 23.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Investors Title by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 41.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC); investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust); and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

