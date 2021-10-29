Short Interest in Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN) Drops By 89.3%

Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a drop of 89.3% from the September 30th total of 361,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,053,368,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MDCN remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 184,901,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,564,375. Medican Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

About Medican Enterprises

Medican Enterprises, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in the production, cultivation, and wholesale distribution of cannabis related products. The company was founded on October 27, 1988 and is headquartered in Palm Beach, FL.

