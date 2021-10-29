Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 103,169 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 343,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

The company has a market capitalization of $161.34 million, a PE ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

About Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF)

Reliq Health Technologies, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in developing software solutions for the community care market. It offers the iUGO Care platform which integrates wearables, sensors, voice technology and intuitive mobile apps and desktop user interfaces for patients, clinicians and healthcare administrators.

