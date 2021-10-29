Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $15.67 Million Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 157,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,037 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $15,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,020,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,295,158,000 after acquiring an additional 67,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,695,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,066,322,000 after acquiring an additional 32,868 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 42.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,289,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,665 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $412,419,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,106,000 after buying an additional 76,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $102.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.03. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.86.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.