Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Stock Position Raised by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 42,869 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $13,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 2,628.3% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 7.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $39,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $61.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.86 and a 200-day moving average of $65.64. The firm has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $50.83 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.34%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCCO shares. Barclays raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

