Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 709.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 115,489 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $13,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,241,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,874 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.0% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,284,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,019 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 35.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,557,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,508 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2,192.6% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,276,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,089 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 15.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,875,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $724,703,000 after acquiring an additional 938,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNI opened at $132.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $98.69 and a 1 year high of $136.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.4977 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

