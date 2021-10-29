Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,468 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $14,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 1,673.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,499,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $287,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302,152 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,803,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,022,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,060,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,388 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,556 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $72.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $65.34 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.18.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. V.F.’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VFC. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.71.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

