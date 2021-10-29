Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 116,443 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,443 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.13% of Fidelity National Financial worth $16,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 536,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after buying an additional 12,402 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 136,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $1,816,925.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $687,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,821. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $47.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.96. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $50.60.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Barclays upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

