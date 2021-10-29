Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 4,980 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Zscaler worth $16,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total value of $40,894,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.34, for a total value of $1,731,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,365,774.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,329 shares of company stock worth $98,763,171 in the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $316.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $267.92 and its 200-day moving average is $226.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of -163.91 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.34 and a 52 week high of $319.84.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The business had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZS. UBS Group boosted their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zscaler from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Zscaler from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.86.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.