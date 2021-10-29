iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,165 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $40,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $77.30 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.30.

