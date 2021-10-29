DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,734 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.28% of DaVita worth $34,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in DaVita by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,555,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in DaVita by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 299,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,131,000 after buying an additional 107,358 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,533 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA opened at $114.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.14 and a twelve month high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.26.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.43.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

