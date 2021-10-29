Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 18,297 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $60,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.75.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $242.30 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $243.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.90 and a 200 day moving average of $219.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $158.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

