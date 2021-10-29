CNH Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 400,000 Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHQAU. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,077,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,484,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,484,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,484,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,484,000.

Get Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units alerts:

SHQAU traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.03. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,379. Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technological solutions to the real estate industry.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHQAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.