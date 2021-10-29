Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.18 Million

Analysts expect that Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) will announce $60.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.84 million to $60.52 million. Saul Centers posted sales of $56.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year sales of $239.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $237.50 million to $240.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $249.76 million, with estimates ranging from $243.19 million to $256.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Saul Centers.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 15.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,132,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,942,000 after purchasing an additional 284,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,023,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,987,000 after acquiring an additional 27,596 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 0.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,401,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,824,000 after acquiring an additional 17,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 9.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,264,000 after acquiring an additional 23,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.05. 136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.47. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $47.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 76.39%.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

