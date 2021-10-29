Swerve (SWRV) Market Capitalization Tops $9.33 Million

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Over the last week, Swerve has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swerve has a market capitalization of $9.33 million and $3.66 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swerve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00000955 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Swerve (CRYPTO:SWRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 17,770,755 coins and its circulating supply is 15,554,738 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

