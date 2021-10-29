Actinium (ACM) Price Hits $0.0231

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Actinium has a market cap of $828,993.64 and approximately $9,442.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 35,855,700 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

