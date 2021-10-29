United Services Automobile Association Purchases Shares of 41,450 NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 68.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 240.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in NRG Energy in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $40.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.57. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 54.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.