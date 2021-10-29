United Services Automobile Association Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 54.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26,406.7% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 967,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 963,845 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 64.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 581,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,626,000 after buying an additional 228,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,579,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $965,133,000 after buying an additional 188,347 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $971,243,000 after buying an additional 180,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3,940.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 156,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,886,000 after buying an additional 152,181 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

NYSE HII opened at $204.52 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $224.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.60%.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,408 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total value of $200,289.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.