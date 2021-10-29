Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Garmin updated its FY21 guidance to $5.60 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $5.600-$5.600 EPS.

Shares of GRMN traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.39. The stock had a trading volume of 16,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,492. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.17. Garmin has a twelve month low of $97.52 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

