Analysts Set Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target at $112.33

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD stock traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $123.52. 14,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,497. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.34. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $85.01 and a one year high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $42,877.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,389. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.5% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 391,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,675,000 after buying an additional 27,318 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 26.4% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 230.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.