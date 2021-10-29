Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Sets New 52-Week High at $438.18

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $438.18 and last traded at $438.00, with a volume of 21954 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $432.73.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LULU. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.12.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $406.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.42. The firm has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of 70.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 40.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,620 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

