Whitebox Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA)

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 229,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 0.81% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter worth $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the 2nd quarter worth about $354,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the 2nd quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the 2nd quarter worth about $354,000.

Shares of DNAA stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.93. 13,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,992. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.15.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on businesses operating in the biotechnology industry and within the neurology subsector.

