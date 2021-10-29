Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,960 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $34,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Chubb by 189.0% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 25,608 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $1,027,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 123.7% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 54.5% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of CB traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.79. The company had a trading volume of 23,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,845. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.39. The stock has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $126.56 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.67.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at $26,908,602.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total transaction of $1,328,749.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,105 shares in the company, valued at $134,431,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.