Virtu Financial LLC Grows Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 914.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,170 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial comprises about 0.5% of Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $74,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 47.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COF traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $152.97. 51,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,109,634. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.55 and a 200-day moving average of $158.11. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $70.78 and a 52-week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.47.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

