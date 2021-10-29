First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other news, insider James A. Bowen bought 6,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.74 per share, with a total value of $85,737.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James A. Bowen bought 35,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $479,808.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Get First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,131,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,179,000 after acquiring an additional 87,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 166.1% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 214,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 133,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 12.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 19,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 162.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 59,800 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE FDEU traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.24. 550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,380. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.36. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%.

About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.