America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $282.58 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will report $282.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $268.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $297.00 million. America’s Car-Mart reported sales of $223.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $280.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.61 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 10.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

In related news, Director Joshua G. Welch bought 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.75 per share, with a total value of $316,740.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 243,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,481,000 after buying an additional 15,295 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,066,000 after acquiring an additional 32,416 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter worth about $14,084,000. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRMT traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,659. America’s Car-Mart has a 1 year low of $82.72 and a 1 year high of $177.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.37 and a 200 day moving average of $141.34. The company has a market cap of $777.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.40.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

