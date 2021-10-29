Virtu Financial LLC Buys 86,467 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,824 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 86,467 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 7,692.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

GOLD stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.52. The stock had a trading volume of 751,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,360,412. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.09. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $29.60.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOLD. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$42.50 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

