Analysts Anticipate Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $280.09 Million

Brokerages expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to announce $280.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $283.35 million and the lowest is $277.91 million. Brixmor Property Group posted sales of $253.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BRX shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.12.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $118,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 12.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 78,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 60,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $694,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 306,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.70. The company had a trading volume of 37,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $24.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average is $22.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

