Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Trading Down 3.9%

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF)’s share price was down 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.52 and last traded at $7.52. Approximately 372 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 15,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.37.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PIAIF)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

