Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Short Interest Down 92.8% in October

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 92.8% from the September 30th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,254,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RDGL remained flat at $$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 712,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,100. Vivos has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.

Get Vivos alerts:

Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Vivos, Inc is a radiation oncology medical device company. It is engaged in the development of its yttrium-90 based brachytherapy device, RadioGel, for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. The firm’s product, RadioGel, is an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.