Short Interest in InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Declines By 91.8%

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 91.8% from the September 30th total of 121,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 274,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 36,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. 2.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN IHT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.73. The company had a trading volume of 89 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.53. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It operates through the Hotel Operations and Hotel Management Services segment, which operates hotel properties in Arizona and New Mexico. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

