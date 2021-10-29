500,000 Shares in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI) Bought by Blackstone Inc

Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,875,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Colicity in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,875,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Colicity in the second quarter valued at about $4,721,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Colicity in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,900,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Colicity in the second quarter valued at $2,925,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Colicity during the second quarter worth approximately $2,438,000.

Shares of COLI stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. Colicity Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.71.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

