Blackstone Inc Purchases New Holdings in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,700,000. Blackstone Inc owned about 0.13% of AbCellera Biologics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABCL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter worth $40,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. 32.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABCL stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a PE ratio of 35.38. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $71.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average of $21.84.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $27.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.99 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Hamer sold 162,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John S. Montalbano acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $103,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABCL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

