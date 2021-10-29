Blackstone Inc Invests $11.28 Million in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $24,054,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,129,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,034,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $826,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APP stock opened at $97.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $49.41 and a 12-month high of $100.50.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $668.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.78 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $2,122,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $3,475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 613,535 shares of company stock valued at $52,916,305 in the last 90 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APP. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

