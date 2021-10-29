Blackstone Inc Has $4.19 Million Holdings in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Blackstone Inc lowered its position in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,252 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc owned 0.28% of BP Midstream Partners worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BPMP. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 88.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. 28.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BPMP. Mizuho cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.70 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BP Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.31.

Shares of NYSE BPMP opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.22. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $15.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.67.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $29.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.11 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 134.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.10%.

BP Midstream Partners Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

