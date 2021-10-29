Blackstone Inc Invests $6.86 Million in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD)

Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACTD. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,940,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $1,966,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,860,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $425,000. 37.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II alerts:

NASDAQ:ACTD opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.32.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.