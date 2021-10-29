Blackstone Inc Makes New Investment in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,000. Blackstone Inc owned about 0.06% of Doximity as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Doximity during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $69.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.22. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $72.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.41 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOCS. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Doximity from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. William Blair started coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

In other news, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $15,154,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,751,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,643,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

