Blackstone Inc Takes Position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII)

Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,755,000. Blackstone Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HIII. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the second quarter valued at $20,689,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the second quarter valued at about $14,221,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $11,706,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,643,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,316,000.

NASDAQ:HIII opened at $9.74 on Friday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

