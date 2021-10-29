3M (NYSE:MMM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.700-$9.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.08 billion-$35.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.12 billion.3M also updated its FY21 guidance to $9.70-$9.90 EPS.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $179.99. 37,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,063. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. 3M has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.16.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus boosted their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on 3M from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $195.46.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 3M stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.02% of 3M worth $1,172,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

