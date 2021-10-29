iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $85.23

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $85.23 and last traded at $85.23, with a volume of 800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.76.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 199.5% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 40,668 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 72.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 59,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 25,106 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

