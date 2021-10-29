Capital International Inc. CA Decreases Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Capital International Inc. CA reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 24.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,605 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MS opened at $102.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.92 and its 200-day moving average is $93.28. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $187.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.26.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

