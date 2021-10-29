Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 693 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 693 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Amundi purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $402,403,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Amgen by 129.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,742 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Amgen by 84.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $601,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,366 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 13.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,247,000 after acquiring an additional 871,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 25,684.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 478,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 476,966 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.71.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $207.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.38. The firm has a market cap of $117.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.47 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.