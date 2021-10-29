3,689 Shares in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,590,000 after acquiring an additional 46,785 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 419,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,888,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 871,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.11. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $29.74 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 128.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

ADPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $135,468.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,808.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 14,916 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $522,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,932,310 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

