Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Bought by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.07% of Voya Financial worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,874,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $730,267,000 after buying an additional 742,233 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Voya Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,726,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,679,000 after buying an additional 24,799 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Voya Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,375,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $278,477,000 after buying an additional 274,770 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Voya Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,788,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,494,000 after buying an additional 15,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Voya Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,070,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,769,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,816 shares in the company, valued at $906,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $69.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.73. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $70.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.50 million. Analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.72%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

