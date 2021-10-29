Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $157,000 Investment in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CYRX. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Cryoport by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,027 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 219.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,936 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 39,140 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 22.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,954 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,132,000 after buying an additional 132,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cryoport by 35.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 775,920 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,356,000 after buying an additional 204,690 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cryoport alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CYRX. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $79.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.76. Cryoport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $56.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.23 million. Analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryoport news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 335,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 574 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $38,561.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,403.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 431,709 shares of company stock valued at $26,669,286. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cryoport Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.