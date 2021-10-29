Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

Core Laboratories has decreased its dividend payment by 87.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Core Laboratories has a payout ratio of 5.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Core Laboratories to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.5%.

Shares of NYSE:CLB traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.03. The company had a trading volume of 18,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,587. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.94.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $117.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.63 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Core Laboratories stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 318.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472,415 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.34% of Core Laboratories worth $24,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.94.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

