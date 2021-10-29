Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Takes $108,000 Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,474,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,880 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,939,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,312,447 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 37,673,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149,547 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,713,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477,563 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,821,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940,290 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCG stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

In other PG&E news, Director Robert C. Flexon purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,054.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

