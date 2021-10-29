Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lowered its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

ESGU opened at $105.17 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $73.57 and a twelve month high of $105.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

