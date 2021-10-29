Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Invests $284,000 in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth $51,282,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 25.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,110,000 after buying an additional 403,932 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 158.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,515,000 after buying an additional 342,441 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,075,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,081,000 after buying an additional 338,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 78.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,023,000 after buying an additional 291,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

CGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America cut Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.11. Canopy Growth Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 10.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average of $20.94.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. The company had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.