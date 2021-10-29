Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 69.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,395 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 700.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 78.1% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.31.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,482. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MU opened at $69.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.70. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.30 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

